Even though he seems not enthused about awards schemes, his hard work and consistency have won him a couple of awards in the music industry.

On Saturday, 20th May 2017, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale won the overall Best Entertainer award at the first edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA which was held in New York in the United States of America. His song ‘Kakai’ also won the Best Song award.

This comes few days after he was mocked by some music fans that he was not nominated for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in spite of his success in the Ghanaian music industry.

Other ‘showbizers’ that won awards at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA were Kofi Kinaata, Andre Dede Ayew, Efya and Mix Masta Garzy.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Album – EL

Best Song – Kakai

Best Gospel Artiste – Sonnie Badu

Best Hiplife/Rap Act – Omar Sterling

Best Hiplife – Kinaata

Best Music Producer – Mix Masta Garzy

Best Music Video – Small Small (Okyeame Kwame)

Best Collaboration – R2Bees

Best New Act – Medikal

Best Male Act – Stonebwoy

Best Female Act – Efya

Best Lead Actress – Yvonne Nelson

Best Supporting Actor in Film – Kojo Nkansah (FAULT)

Best Supporting Actress in Film – Jackie Appiah (SALA)

Best Picture (FILM PRODUCER) – Purple (PRINCE DOVLO)

Best Director (FILM) – Kofi Asamoah (AMAKYE and DEDE)

Best Male TV Presenter – Jay Foley

Best Female TV Presenter – Berla Mundi

Best Entertainer Blogger of the Year – Ameyaw Debrah

Best DJ Act – Dj Mensah

Best Comedian Act – DKB

Best Ghana/USA Act – Duke D2

Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale

Best DJ/USA Act Dj Akua

Best Radio Personality Male – Bola Ray

Best Radio Personality Female – Anita Erskine

Best Actor (AFRICA) – Ramsey Noah (Nigeria)

Best Actress (AFRICA) – Rita Dominic (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste (AFRICA) – WizKid

Best Female Artiste (AFRICA) – Tiwa Savage

Best Dj AFRICA – Dj Tunez (Nigeria)

Best Diaspora Act – Los Grumos

Best Group – VVIP

Best Lead Actor in Film – Van Vicker (BLACK MONKEY)

Sports Personality of the Year – Dede Ayew

Apart from these, honorary awards were presented to some personalities on the night.

The Blackstar Honourary Award was presented to Mr Berko, Mr and Mrs Agyekum Akili, Mrs Ivy Quarshie and Mr Mohammed Mardah.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana