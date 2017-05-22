The Police in Tatale in the Northern Region have begun a manhunt for four armed robbers who raided the town on Sunday.

The robbers killed one person and injured several others during the attack.

According to the Police, the assailants, who were six in number invaded the community on motorbikes and shot sporadically while robbing shops at gun point.

The Police who got wind of the incident engaged the robbers in a shootout that led to two of the robbers being killed while the remaining four fled.

The Northern Regional Police commander, ACP Adusei Sarpong urged the public to assist the police arrest the four robbers who managed to escape.

“A lot of people were mobilized throughout the villages and they pursued them [the robbers] until two of them were gunned down. Before then, they [the robbers] had also shot down one of the people who was assisting the police in pursuing them.”

“For the two of them, we are yet to identify them because nobody has come forward to identify them but for the good samaritan, we know him. We need the support and corporation of everybody but as much as we need that, we need them to be careful,” he said.

A resident, Prosper Napari told Citi News yesterday [Sunday]that many residents had taken cover at the police station due to fears of another attack.

“We heard gunshots and when we traced the whole issue, we realized that there were some intrusion of armed robbers that had come into town. The people entered through the Togo-Ghana border town and they stopped at the bus stop where people usually exchanged the Ghana and CFA currencies… majority of the people in the town are currently at the Police station to seek shelter. Information we’ve received suggests that the armed robbers had moved to some other outskirts of the Tatale town,” he added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana