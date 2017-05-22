Government has honoured its financial obligation of paying two out of the three terms accumulated feeding grants owed authorities o second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north.

Some Bursars of Senior High Schools in the Northern Region have confirmed receipt of cheques for the reimbursement.

They nonetheless appealed to the government to completely defray the remaining one term debt to avoid another pile-up.

Government’s failure to defray the accumulated debt on time compelled Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) leadership to postpone school reopening as scheduled.

Continuing students of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north stayed home for additional one week because of the situation.

The recurring feeding grants debt has always distorted the academic calendar of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana