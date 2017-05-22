Two young men who posed as military men and assaulted some residents of Gomoa Amonda, near Kasoa, in the Central Region have been arrested by the police.

The two men, posing as Lance Corporal Rydbeck Afrifa and AC II Prince Asante from the Burma Camp, both 27, and clad in military uniforms, were arrested on Saturday after assaulting and threatening their victims in a land dispute.

According to the police at Gomoa Ojobi, the suspects committed the said offence in support of Madam Brakuaa, a resident of Gomoa Amonda, who is in a dispute with one Kow Agyiri over a piece of land.

The report states that the Agona Swedru High Court had earlier ruled over the dispute in favour of Kow Egyiri. The ruling incensed the children of Madam Brakuaa, including Rydbeck Afrifa, and their friend, Prince Asante, who resorted to the use of force to eject occupants of the land.

It further adds that the land at the centre of the controversy has been sold to different persons by one Nana Agyeman, an estate developer, who earlier bought it from Kow Egyiri.

The suspects first allegedly brutalised some occupants of the land on May 9 this year and followed it up with the beating up today of another occupant, Samuel Kwadwo Osei, leading to their arrest.

An identification of the suspects at the Kasoa Police Division by military officers from the Ghana Military Police Headquarters, Burma Camp, turned out that the two arrested men are not officers of the Ghana Military.

They are currently in police custody pending further investigation.

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana