Top Ghanaian fintech company, expressPay, has introduced a new service on its platform that enables users to transfer money instantly to bank accounts all over Ghana.

This service, Bank Direct, allows expressPay users to transfer money from their personal accounts (using their Visa, Mastercard or gh-link), or their mobile money wallets to bank accounts.

Bank Direct is being facilitated using the new Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) system.

“Over the past five years, expressPay has been providing a convenient and secure way for Ghanaians to pay their bills and services. We continue to focus on making payments seamless and efficient by by creating new innovative products. In line with the broader cashless agenda, this was truly the next step in the evolution of our platform – a simple, real-time and efficient way to transfer funds to ease the way we do business in Ghana,” the CEO of expressPay, Curtis Vanderpuije has said.

Customers of expressPay can enjoy this new product by downloading the expressPay app and login in or signing up.

About expressPay

expressPay is a financial technology service provider that supports an eCommerce marketplace, a P2P money transfer service and is a payment service provider for third parties.

The service gives users access to services like buying airtime, 4g and broadband internet services, DStv and GOtv subscription and many other services.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana