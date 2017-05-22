The maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Florence Gould Hall Theatre in New York where many deserving winners were honored on the night.

One of such deserving winner was the King of GhComedy, DKB.

In a very keenly contested category, DKB walked away with the top prize as the comedian of the year. With no doubt the King would come top as one of the winners of the night, the excited comedian posted on his social media images of his award with the caption “DKB wins best Ghana Comedian in USA. Thanks to you for the massive support. Big respect to #DKBREPUBLIC. Don’t give up, enemies no be God.”

Reaching out to the comedian for a few words, he said “I was much honored to receive such an award, I would like this use award to urge the youth on to not give up and focus on their dreams and they would definitely achieve it”

Other winners on the night include EL, DJ Mensah, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Lil win, Van Vicker, Yvonne Nelson, Medikal etc. The Ghana Entertainment Awards endeavor to exhibit the rich arts and culture of Ghana-West Africa; it serves to further internationalize the diversity of Ghanaian talents.

In addition, GEA provides public recognition and appreciation of artists, industry professionals, and honorees that demonstrate excellence and significant accomplishments in their entertainment fields such as DKB, the forerunner of comedy in Ghana.

Source: Fenuku Augustine