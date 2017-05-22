The Edinaman Senior High School (SHS) emerged winners of the 2017 edition of the Central Regional Science and Maths Quiz competition held in Cape Coast on Friday.

They bagged 52 points to beat University Practice SHS which came second with 36 points, followed by Adisadel College with 28 points.

For their prizes, Edinaman received a trophy and a GH¢1,000.00 while University Practice SHS and Adisadel received GH¢ 600.00 and GH¢ 400.00 for placing second and third respectively.

By this feat, Edinaman SHS is tasked with a huge responsibility of performing exceedingly well at the national level as the region is the defending champion in the National competition and is hoping to retain the title this year.

Wesley Girls SHS, Breman Esikuma, Kwanyarko, Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya, Mfantsipim, Holy Child, Aggrey Memorial, Oguaa Secondary Technical, Ghana National College, Mfantseman Girls and St. Augustine’s College participated in the competition.

The competition, an initiative of the regional Education Directorate is geared towards preparing the regional representatives for the National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

It is also aimed at promoting the study of science and mathematics to develop the thinking and probing abilities of the students to help shape society.

Speaking at the close of the ceremony, Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister said his outfit would continue to support educational activities aimed at uplifting the standard of education in the region.

He commended the organisers of the competition for the laudable initiative, and efforts to improve the educational standards within the Central Region.

Mr Duncan encouraged the competing students to take advantage of the regional competition, study well and apply the knowledge they had acquired to make the region proud at the national level.

Mr David Afram, Regional Director of Education commended the participating schools for their brilliant performances and urged them to make adequate preparations to bring glory to the region.

Schools from the region had consistently reached the finals of the national competition since its inception in 2014.

He said the competition complemented government’s efforts at promoting the study of science and mathematics in schools and tasked teachers to adopt the right methods to teach the students to help them to excel

Source: GNA