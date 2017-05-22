Northern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators and serial callers have given President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo one week ultimatum to appoint some of their members into strategic positions.

A group calling itself NPP SMS group is unhappy about the neglect of some senior communicators including the Regional Communications Director, Mohammed Abdul Kudus, A. Latif and Yussif Danjumah in Nana Addo’s government.

A statement signed by the group’s Vice President, Abdul Rashid Goodman and copied citifmonline.com expressed disgust in the appointing authority’s disregard of the appointment of the communication team members.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

We the NPP SMS GROUP, a wing of the northern regional communication team is calling on H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana to as a matter of urgency appoint the communicators within northern region in to his government, following the fact that there are competent people among them who can help bring the vision of this government to reality.

It appears that, senior communicators in northern region have been neglected or forgotten since the commencement of appointments.

In fact it is also clear that communicators in the region have performed tremendously as far as the gargantuan and unprecedented victory of the new patriotic party (NPP) in the just ended general elections is concern.

Mr. president, it is un-doubtable they spent days and sleepless nights carrying out the campaign massage of the then opposition party now ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the masses, which the party will need in subsequent elections.

So therefore H.E president Akuffo Addo should include them in his government. Below are few members of the communication team who have shown interest of serving in this government:

Mr. Yussif Danjumah, who is lobbying for the position of Tamale metropolitan NADMO coordinator.in fact this gentleman has served this party with the best of sincerity and commitment and he must reap the fruits of his labor, he has been threatened severally both physically and with texts, to the extend he had to vacate his residence for good three months, just because of discharging his duty as a communicator of the party.

Another vibrant person who worked tirelessly for the party is Mr. King Faisal Yajaara, who is lobbying for Tamale metro youth employment coordinator, this young man has faced lots of threats to an extend he was almost burnt alive in a locally based radio station here in Tamale by name Justice FM, all because he was promoting the vision of the new patriotic party.

Mr. president, our abled and hardworking regional communication director, Mr. Mohammed Abdul Kudus has also been left out, as we have not heard of him being appointed into any of the vacant portfolios.

Last but not least is Mr. A. Latif who is also lobbying for the northern regional Health Insurance Scheme manager is one communicator we cannot forget.

Your Excellency, we cannot talk about the massive victory of the party in the northern region without mentioning and acknowledging the efforts of these communicators and many more.

As a matter of urgency Mr. President, you must adhere to our plight by considering immediate appointment letters to senior communicators in the region, as we believe their efforts must be rewarded accordingly.

We wish to state categorically that, failure to meet our demands within SEVEN DAYS would force as to consider series of action, the least being the boycott of all radio programs in the region.

Signed;

Mohammed Mustapha

(Secretary)

Mohammed Mashud Abdallah

(President)

Contacts;

Adam Rafik- P.R.O

Abdul-Rashid Goodman-Vice President

Cc;

-President of the Republic of Ghana

-The Northern Regional Minister

-All Media Houses

-The Mayor, Tamale Metro.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana