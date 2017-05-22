Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has indicated that he will call a meeting with his employers at the Ghana Football Association to clarify the situation involving redundant personnel that persistently travel with and loiter around the team.

Appiah made it clear when he appeared before the Dzamefe Commission of inquiry in 2014 that a lot of individuals who had no roles to play in the success of the Black Stars tended to create a nuisance with their presence.

He pointed out that some of these individuals played a major part in the chaos that culminated in the Brazil 2014 embarrassment and as a result is keen to remove these individuals to ensure that his second tenure is not riddled with the same errors of the first.

Despite his failure to single out the category of individuals he was referring to,several player managers and well wishers have been known to roll in the circles of the team especially during major competitions in the past.

“There are so many issues that I sat back and reflected on from my first tenure when I was back in Sudan.”

“I looked at a lot of the things that happened which weren’t right and this is one of the issues that I raised. “This is something that I will have to discuss with the management committee among other issues.”

“It is good that the issue has come up and hopefully we can discuss them before the Stars report to camp. “I also want to take this opportunity to inform management that we need to meet as soon as possible to discuss things that should not happen during my second term,” he told the press when quizzed on whether he intended to hold up his recommendation from three years ago.

Appiah’s first assignment will come against Ethiopia in the first game of the Afcon 2019 qualifiers.

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana