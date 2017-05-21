The Ministry of Health has said it is ready to appear before the law court to defend its decision to transfer the Director of the Ridge hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba.

Mr. Anaba has threatened to sue the ministry for what he claims is an unlawful transfer by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Speaking to, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Robert Cudjoe said they have no choice but to respond to the lawsuit since all interactions have proven futile.

“We have not been served with any letter yet. We’ve heard that he is going to court and he has the right to do that. We’ve been talking to him for the past few days, if he’s not listening to us and he said he is going to court, there is no way we can stop him. When he gets to court, then we will know what will happen, if he has a case, that’s fine, it will be determined in court,” he added.

Background

Last Monday, a letter addressed to Dr. Anaba directing him to hand over to the Public Services Commission three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given, the letter said the directive was from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anaba who has vowed not to relinquish his post immediately as directed in the letter said his lawyers had already began processes that will lead to a lawsuit.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

