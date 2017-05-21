Authorities of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have rusticated twenty-two students for their involvement in the clashes between Atlantic (ATL) and Oguaa Halls during a hall week celebration.

Most of the rusticated students who are executives of ATL and organizers of the hall week celebration.

Whereas some were suspended for two semesters, others are to stay home for four semesters.

The information was contained in a Notice of Rustication issued by the university which read: “The following students have with effect from the second semester of the 2016/2017 academic year been rusticated from the University for the periods indicated against their names for roles played in the Disturbances at the Oguaa Hall on Friday, 17March, 2017, during the 2017 ATLANTIC HALL WEEK celebrations.”

Background

At least, three students were stabbed at UCC in March 2017 when a clash erupted between some enraged students of the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, who had been invited to the celebration, and UCC students.

A UCC student, Emmanuel Quarshie, was paralysed after he was stabbed several times in the course of the clashes while entering his hall from night studies. He is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The clashes occurred when porters of Oguaa Hall refused to allow some naked Vandals, Unity and ATL students from entering the hall.

Several properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis belonging to Oguaa Hall were vandalized during the scuffle.

Some vehicles belonging to some lecturers were also destroyed.

The rusticated students include Enoch Abeiku Bart-Plange Tawiah, 4 semesters, Rose Attah, 2 semesters, Mabel Anokwah, 2 semesters, Benjamin Sarfo, 2 semesters, Fred Appiah, 2 semesters and Teddy Agyei-Darko, 2 semesters, all ATL students.

Back in March, the police arrested some twenty-two students who were alleged to have been involved in the confusion.

UCC authorities hinted that students found culpable after the police investigations would be surcharged.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana