A leading member of pressure group, Sydney Casely-Hayford has condemned what he described as politically motivated transfer of the Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba.

According to him such political decisions are wrong and must not be condoned.

Dr. Anaba last Monday was given a letter directing him to handover to the Public Services Commission three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given, the letter said the directive was from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

But Dr. Anaba has vowed not to relinquish his post as directed in the letter adding that he has ordered his lawyers to begin processes that will lead to a lawsuit.

Meanwhile speaking on Citi FM’s new analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Casely-Hayford insisted that competencies must override political appointments.

“I can only come back to my age old beef that the politicians in this country are the biggest problem we have, everything has to have a political colour. Everything that they do must be tinted in one way or the other against the opponent. And somebody is appointed by the NDC government and because of that you must remove him, whether his competent or now, I think it is wrong,” he added.

We’re ready for Ridge Hospital CEO lawsuit

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has said it is ready to appear before the law court to defend its decision to transfer the Dr. Anaba.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Robert Cudjoe said they have no choice but to respond to the lawsuit since all interactions have proven futile.

“We have not been served with any letter yet. We’ve heard that he is going to court and he has the right to do that. We’ve been talking to him for the past few days, if he’s not listening to us and he said he is going to court, there is no way we can stop him. When he gets to court, then we will know what will happen, if he has a case, that’s fine, it will be determined in court,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

