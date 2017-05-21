Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been urged to exhibit a high level of professionalism and dedication in the discharge of their duties to protect the integrity of their profession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), David Nenyi Ampiah-Bennin, Central Regional Police Commander gave the admonition at the inauguration of a new Police station at Assin Nyankomasi in the Assin Central Municipality of the central Region.

The edifice, which comprised; a charge office, station master’s office, male cell and place of convenience was financed by community members, benevolent individuals, and corporate bodies.

DCOP Ampiah-Bennin said the poor corporate image was a serious de-motivation and had a lingering demoralizing effect on hard working personnel who ensured that the nation enjoyed a modicum of peace and security.

He admonished the officers who would be posted to the new station to maintain high moral ethics, exhibit a high level of professionalism, dedication with the commitment to duty for the public to have confidence in them.

DCOP Ampiah-Bennin further advised police officers to be civil, firm and level-headed in the discharge of their mandated duties, saying “you must disengage from bad deeds that will mar the reputation and soil the integrity of the noble profession.”

The Regional Commander also advised the people to be law abiding because it was the surest way to peace and rapid development in the area.

He said “the strong presence of the police in any community helped to substantially reduce crime rate” and warned all miscreants who attacked police stations at the least provocation to desist from such acts or be ready to face them.

He appealed to the people to assist the police in providing maximum security and protection of lives and property by volunteering information on criminal’s hideouts.

The Police Commander, commanded the chief, people and their benefactors for building the police station and urged corporate institutions and other communities without police posts to emulate them.

Nana Kwesi Ansah, Chief of the community thanked the Police Service for accepting the offer to build a police station in the town and pledged to collaborate with them to reduce crime in the area.

Source: GNA