The police at Kotobabi are working to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of woman whose body was found close to the Maamobi General Hospital in Accra last Wednesday dawn.

At the time the body of the woman, identified only as Daavi, was found, blood was oozing from her nostrils.

Eyewitnesses, including some residents and workers of the hospital who found the body, claimed the throat of the woman had been slashed, while there were multiple assault wounds on her body.

Police visit scene

When contacted, the Kotobabi District Commander, Superintendent Yvonne Cyndy Osei, said the police received reports last Wednesday morning from some residents of Maamobi that the body of a woman had been found near the Maamobi General Hospital.

Immediately, she said, a team of detectives, led by the District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Benjamin Baah, visited the scene.

The team examined the body and found blood oozing out of her nostril.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and subsequent autopsy.

Some residents who thronged the hospital before and after the police arrived at the scene said they woke up last Wednesday morning to see the body of the middle-aged woman in a pool of blood, while others claimed they heard the news and wanted to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the story.

Mentally ill

A resident, Mr Asante Amoako Boateng, who spoke to journalists, wondered who could commit such a heinous crime.

He said Daavi, a mother of four, was very popular as she had lived in the neighbourhood for decades.

According to him, the woman recently developed a psychiatric condition and had since been roaming the hospital which she had made her abode.

The woman, he said, used to sweep the premises of the hospital every day and was also friendly to staff and people who visited the hospital even in her unstable mental state.

Source: Graphic.com.gh