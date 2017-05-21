Former President, John Dramani Mahama is in India to attend the 52nd Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

The trip is in honour of an invitation from the bank and the Indian Government

A statement from the office of the former president and signed by his aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, indicated that John Mahama would be speaking at a session on ‘Engaging Africa’s youth in Agriculture.’

According to the statement, he will also participate in a number of other sessions on Financing Infrastructure, Addressing Africa’s nutrition challenges, and Africa- Asia Partnerships

The series of meetings with the theme ‘Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa.’ will kick off officially on Monday, May 22, and end on May 26, 2017.

Despite losing the presidency to Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo last December, John Mahama retains a reputable international presence and has been invited to speak at various programmes since leaving office

In February, Mahama addressed the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Person of the Year 2016 Awards Programme in Johannesburg in South Africa where he advised Africans to devise the necessary structural reforms that will put the continent back on the path of growth.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana