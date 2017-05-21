Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has assured the people of the East Mamprusi District that government would work to get investors to establish a cement factory in the district.

He said the factory would exploit the limestone deposits at Gbandaa, a community in the district, to produce cement as part of the government’s One District One Factory initiative to create jobs for the people of the area.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, at his palace at Nalerigu on Saturday.

The call on the Traditional Ruler formed part of the Vice President’s four-day tour of the Northern Region, which began on Thursday.

Limestone deposits are in commercial quantities around Gbandaa in the district, and had been the wish of the people of the area that a factory would be established to mine such a resource and turn it into a finished product to create jobs for the unemployed youth of the area.

Vice President Bawumia said government’s vision was to have “a Ghana that is inclusive of all in development” adding no part of the country would be left behind in development.

He said the government had reduced the prices of fertilizer by 50 per cent in a bid to boost agricultural production adding that the ‘One Village, One Dam and the One Constituency One Million Dollars’ initiatives would also be on course to help transform the economy.

He said the payment of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances would begin in September this year adding that the free Senior High School programme would also begin in September this year.

Vice President Bawumia also assured that government would work to improve the infrastructural situation in the district especially the town roads and the roads from Nalerigu to Bunkpurugu and Nalerigu to Gbintri to facilitate commerce.

He thanked Nayiri for helping to maintain peace in the traditional area calling for peace in the region to ensure success of government’s initiatives.

Nayiri Bohagu Sheriga appealed to the government to help expand the water systems in the district to provide potable water to people.

Source: GNA