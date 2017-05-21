The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana – part of a pan-African network of Centres of Excellence in post-graduate education, research and outreach in mathematical sciences – is rallying stakeholders, including industry and the Diplomatic Corps, to support government’s bold ambition to transform Ghana’s development through research, innovation and the practical application of mathematical sciences.

Speaking at a partnership event and lunch at Labadi Beach Hotel attended by government functionaries, members of the Diplomatic corps and Chief Executives of leading companies in the country, the President and CEO of AIMS, Thierry Zomahoun, laid out AIMS bold vision and initiatives to lead the transformation of Africa through innovative scientific training, technical advances and breakthrough discoveries which benefit society as a whole.

He said “Africa is home to the youngest population in the world and in the next few years, our continent will be the second largest in terms of population. As leaders, we must take action now to empower our young people and position them to lead thinking, innovation and breakthroughs in technology to transform our continent economically. To this end, AIMS has a vision of collaborating with governments and development organisations to build 15 knowledge ecosystems across the continent by 2023.”

He continued “AIMS Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the German Government, the Canadian and British Governments and the Master Card Foundation is working to build a knowledge ecosystem in Saltpond, in the Central Region of Ghana in service of this ambition. This center will serve a multipurpose for training, research and capacity building – empowering the talented young people in the country to lead the effort in Ghana’s transformational agenda. We encourage the private sector to join us on this journey to build capacity and shape the minds that will shape the future of our continent”.

In a statement on behalf of the Government of Ghana, the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah lauded AIMS Ghana for leading the effort to transform the development of the continent through research, capacity building of mathematics teachers in the country and the bold ambition to build a Center of Excellence for research and practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Professor Yankah commented: “I am inspired by the vision and work of AIMS on the continent and as the sector minister for tertiary education, I can confidently say that the objectives of AIMS are directly in line with His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s vision for our education sector. This initiative by AIMS will stimulate the demand for science and technology and leverage technology to popularize the teaching and learning of mathematics in the country. We are fully in support of this initiative and encourage the private sector to partner the Ministry of Education and AIMS to bring the knowledge ecosystem to life”.

As part of the event, a panel discussion was held, under the theme: “Are Mathematical Sciences The Missing Link in Ghana’s Development Agenda?” With eminent panelists comprising the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Yankah, Thierry Zomahoun and Founder & CEO of Edel Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie speaking to the critical role mathematical sciences plays in the technological advancement and economic development of nations.

Professor F.K. Allotey, the President of AIMS Ghana thanked participants for attending the event and committing to support the work of the Institute.

The session was opened by Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a member of the Board of Trustees of AIMS Ghana.

–

Souce: AIMS Ghana