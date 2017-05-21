The Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, and a member of the national house of chiefs, Nana Prah Agyensaim plans to propose to members of th National the need to use their good offices to help win the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Nana Prah believes this proposal will directly get members of the House of Chiefs to support the campaign as people who have great influence on their subjects in the affected areas.

He made the comments when Lands minister, John Peter Amewu, his two deputies and a team from the Lands ministry, paid a courtesy call on him, at Assin Kushea in the Central Region.

Nana Prah Agyensaim encouraged all to rally behind the ministry to win the fight against illegal mining.

He stated “it is my intention to raise this matter [illegal mining] at the next National House of Chiefs meeting. This matter is long overdue and we must overcome it and Nananom will add their voice to it soon,” he hinted.

Asked by Citi News‘ Kojo Agyeman why the House was yet to make its position known on the fight against illegal mining public, Nana Prah said the House was only constituted this year and was still finding its feet.

Nana Prah, who is also a member of the advisory board of Lands and Natural Resources Ministry said the effects of illegal mining on the environment was dangerous and that it was time it was brought under control.

According to him, the influence of traditional rulers in the fight against illegal mining cannot be underestimated.

“We are all guilty of this menace. Its been long overdue and the time is now to stop this canker. A country without water bodies and land is not a country and galamsey is destroying the land and the water bodies,” Nana Prah noted.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana