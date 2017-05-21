A suspected fake doctor who demanded sex as payment for terminating the pregnancy of a woman has been arrested at Chorkor Lantey Maami, near Bukom, in Accra.

The man, identified as Godwin Dadzawa, 41, is said to have sexually abused the woman and extorted money from her.

The suspect, who claims to be a graduate nurse of the University of Ghana, is said to have been practising as an abortion specialist at Bukom.

The 22-year-old student, a resident of La, in Accra, is said to have reported to the police that she was allegedly locked up for four days by Dadzawa in his clinic where he aborted her one-month old pregnancy.

When a search was conducted on him, the police retrieved some accoutrements, including scissors and medical equipment, suspected to be used for the termination of pregnancies at the fake clinic.

They also found a bed suspected to be that on which abortions were carried out, shelves with medicines which also served as a dispensary, where victims could buy medicines off the counter.

Abortion

Briefing journalists, the La District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Oduro Aning, said the victim claimed she found out she was pregnant in December 2016 and decided to terminate the pregnancy since her boyfriend was not ready to take responsibility for it.

With the help of a friend, Mr Aning said, the victim got the contact of Dadzawa, who gave her the direction to his clinic through a mobile phone call.

However, the victim was unable to pay the charge of GH¢400 after the pregnancy was terminated and agreed with Dadzawa to deposit her iPad with him, while she tried to raise the amount to offset her bill.

Sexual abuse

When the victim finally managed to raise the money, she claimed numerous efforts to get Dadzawa to receive the money proved futile, as he gave excuses that he was either not in his clinic or he had travelled.

The victim is said to have spent the money only to receive a call from Dadzawa demanding the payment of her bill in exchange for the iPad she had deposited.

The victim claimed she told Dadzawa she did not have the money and asked for some grace period, but Dadzawa asked her to see him in his office for proper negotiation, to which she obliged.

At the clinic, Dadzawa is said to have told the victim to allow him to have sex with her in settlement of her bill after which he would give her the iPad.

After a back and forth negotiation between the two, the victim claimed she agreed to have sex with Dadzawa and they had three bouts of unprotected sex in a room at the clinic.

After that, the victim requested her iPad, but Dadzawa locked up the room and constantly had sex with her for four days without allowing her to take her bath. He, however bought food for her.

Dadzawa is said to have promised to give the victim GH¢400 in addition to her iPad but after the fourth day, she started bleeding, compelling him to release her without fulfilling his promise.

Blackmail

When the police visited the said clinic, residents of Chorkor Lantey Maami thronged the place, with some hooting at the suspected fake doctor when he was brought out of a police van in handcuffs.

Some of the residents claimed Dadzawa, who was popularly referred to as doctor, had been known as a practising medical doctor who attended to the medical needs of people in the area.

During interrogation, Dadzawa is reported to have told the police that he was being blackmailed by the young woman.

Although he admitted he was not a doctor, he claimed the woman at the centre of the case was his girlfriend who wanted to blackmail him because he could not meet her financial demands.

Source: Graphic Online