Multinational networking and telecommunications giant, Ericsson on Thursday showcased in Ghana some advanced technology it had developed to help telecom companies and others who provide Information Communication Technology services, better serve their customers.

The company in February 2017 launched the technology at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona, Spain.

According to them, their cutting edge technology is a product of six years of researching into the changing trends within the technology sector.

The company has also positioned itself strategically to help governments build a transformation ICT infrastructure.

Ericsson’s technology cuts across a wide range of services including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (ioT), 5G LTE, e-learning, data on consumer trends among others.

Speaking to Citi News after showcasing their technology to some Ghanaian journalists in Accra, Director of Customer Marketing at Ericsson, Michelle Davidos explained that their aim is to ensure that Ghanaians are not left out in the transformation within the ICT sector.

“The three days that we dedicated here in Ghana is a showcase of Ericsson’s technology launched at the mobile world congress that happened in Barcelona, Spain which happened in February 2017. What we’ve done is we’ve selected various countries in Africa where we’re taking the mobile conference to. The concept is called the taste of Barcelona. The idea is to present to the [telecom] operators in various countries in Africa a taste of what happened at the Barcelona programme.”

She said they are hoping that the telecom and ICT service providers in Africa respond positively to the changing trends “with regards to technology, customer usage patterns, data usage, and smart phone penetration.”

Ericsson has predicted that mobile phone penetration will hit 105 percent by 2021.

“What we are doing with the operators is preparing them for that growth trajectory, to support them in terms of building up sufficient infrastructure, connectivity so that they can meet the customer’s needs going forward,” she added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

