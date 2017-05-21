The Tarkwa Circuit court has remanded into prison custody, four young men who allegedly attempted to offer a car they hired in Accra for sale in Tarkwa.

The four, Samuel Nana Kwakye, 38, Mahmud Abdulai, alias Baba Kankani, 38, Joseph Osei, alias Joe, 36 and Godfrey Kojo Kwakye, alias Biggy, 42 who were charged with stealing were nabbed in Tarkwa upon a tip-off.

Their pleas were not taken and they will re-appear in court on Friday June 2.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Madam Juliana Essel-Dadzie pleaded with the trial judge, Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew to remand the suspects to enable the police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The Western Regional Public Relations officer for the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madam Olivia Adiku said that the suspects hired a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GW 1824-16 from Legon Rounds and Errands car rentals in Accra to do their business in the same area.

She said on May 18, at about 0930 hours, the police had a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of a stolen vehicle and were about to offer it for sale.

ASP Madam Adiku said Mahmud Abdulai, who was in charge of the vehicle was arrested in front of the Tarkwa branch of Ecobank while the others were also arrested at Tandos hotel, in Kwaoberdu, a suburb of Tarkwa.

She said when the police conducted a search in the vehicle they found another number plate marked GG 5390-15, a form C documents, road worthy and insurance certificate and added that the vehicle has since been impounded.

Source: GNA