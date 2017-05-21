The English Premier League season ended this Sunday with a lot of thrill and drama.

From John Terry’s emotional farewell speech, Liverpool’s comfortable stroll into the Top 4, to the suspense of wondering whether or not Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal we going to book a place in the Top 4, many things made the climax of the season memorable.

Ghanaian duo, Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew both got their names on the scorecards, hitting the back of the net for their respective clubs; West Ham United and Swansea.

More remarkable about their goals were that the blood-brothers scored in the same minute, the 72nd minute.

Dede Ayew’s goal gave West Ham the lead while Jordan’s was to get them on level pegging.

Jordan’s goal was his first for the club since he joined in January.

The game ended with both teams snatching the 3 points at stake.

Swansea, and West Ham, both won by 2 goals to 1.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana