Reports from Tatale in the Northern Region indicate that armed men have attacked some residents and traders there.

A resident, Prosper Napari told Citi News that the men were on motorbikes and shot into the air, while robbing people on their way.

One person is said to have been wounded and is currently receiving treatment at the Yendi government hospital.

“We heard gunshots and when we traced the whole issue, we realized that there were some intrusion of armed robbers that had come into town. The people entered through the Togo-Ghana border town and they stopped at the bus stop where people usually exchanged the Ghana and CFA currencies.”

He said the guys numbering about eight on motorbikes fired shots indiscriminately hence scaring the residents.

“As we speak now a majority of the people in the town are currently at the Police station to seek shelter. Information we’ve received suggests that the armed robbers had moved to some other outskirts of the Tatale town,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

