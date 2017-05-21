President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured of Ghana’s commitment in seeing to the success of the Economic Communication of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to the President, if ECOWAS succeeds “it will help us [West Africans] a lot in the economic development of our country.”

The President made the remark on Saturday [May 20, 2017] when he interacted with the Ghanaian community in Cape Verde, as part of his 3-day tour of that country.

Akufo-Addo is currently on a tour of ECOWAS countries in a bid to officially introduce himself, as the new Ghanaian leader as well as explore and deepen our bilateral relations with them.

“Everywhere I have been so far, I have been met with a lot of enthusiasm and warmth, because people are reassured about Ghana’s role in ECOWAS, and, to me, that is very important. If we can make a success out of ECOWAS, it will help us a lot in the economic development of our country,” he told the Ghanaian community.

The President also used the opportunity to explain to the Ghanaian community some of his vision for Ghanaians back home.

He told them that his 2017 budget outlined the economic vision of his government, as well as point to the direction in which his government wanted the country to head.

“We believe that if we can empower and stimulate the private sector in Ghana, those who do their own businesses and take risk, if we can strengthen them, it will be the quickest way we can develop our economy and thereby create jobs and bring prosperity to our country,” he said.

The President indicated that “a lot of taxes that had been irritating many private sector operatives were removed. GH¢1 billion in taxes was taken out of government’s revenue, in order to have this money remain at the level of private businesses for them to be able to reinvest it in the economy.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

