The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has charged the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to be diligent in the discharge of the duties to enable the government to execute its development agenda.

He appealed to party supporters and sympathizers to allow the MDCEs to work without interference to bring about the much-needed development in the area.

The Minister made these known at a programme to swear in 24 MDCEs who have been confirmed by their respective assemblies out of 27 nominees made by the President.

Berekum Municipal, Sene East and Sunyani West assemblies still have their confirmation pending after the nominees failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority votes.

He entreated the appointees to work towards achieving policies that boost the local economy.

“As administrators and representative of the President in your jurisdiction, I charged you to live above reproach and not lord over your constituents but serve them with sincerity and humility,” he said.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh asked the appointees to liaise with the Coordinating Directors at the assembly to effectively administer their areas to address the problems of unemployment, revenue leakage, sanitation and corruption confronting the assemblies.

He asked them to operate an open door administration and cooperate with traditional leaders and stakeholders to bring development to their people.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asunafo North, Yaw Osei Boahen on behalf of his colleagues assured of their commitment and dedication to helping the President achieve his vision for the country in their respective Districts.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana