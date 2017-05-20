Family, friends, and sympathizers of late broadcaster, Christopher Opoku gathered on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to mark a week’s anniversary of the passing of their beloved.

The sympathizers offered condolences and donations to the family of the deceased.

Christopher Opoku, the celebrated Ghanaian journalist, best known for his role in the sports fraternity, sadly died at a London hospital on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 of cancer.

His burial has however been slated for July 15, 2017.

Mr. Opoku until his trip abroad for treatment was a News Editor at Citi FM and had worked in the media for more than fifteen years.

The solemn event saw many paying glowing tribute to Mr. Opoku and reminiscing fond memories of him.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana