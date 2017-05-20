The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, has hinted of outfit’s plans to resolve 40 percent of the outstanding chieftaincy disputes in the country by close of 2017.

According to the Minister, upon resuming office, he inherited about 356 chieftaincy disputes across the country.

This, he said, is not only a threat to national security but an affront the growth of the nation.

“I have been informed by the Minister for National Security that 50 percent of the problems that he has, have to do with chieftaincy disputes. So we too have resolved that this year, we would be able to solve 40 percent of the chieftaincy problems that are in the country.”

Acknowledging the importance of the traditional authorities in the growth of the country’s democracy, the Minister said his outfit is taking actions to resolve the major disputes by equipping the judicial committees of the various houses of chiefs to adequately handle such cases and make necessary determinations and recommendations.

Speaking at a forum in Ho with Chiefs in the region to deliberate on the carving out of a new region from the Volta region, Kofi Dzamesi said his ministry is also committed to improving infrastructural amenities of the various houses of chiefs and empowering the chiefs to contribute meaningfully towards the development of the country.

Allowance for chiefs, queens increases

He also announced a 100 percent increment of allowances of chiefs and Queens in the country.

“We have resolved that the GHc 500 which Paramount Chiefs receive as monthly allowance would now be increased to GHC1,000. And the GHC 350 received by the Queens would be increased to GHC800”

The forum which was also attended by the Minister for Regional Reorganization, Hon Dan Botwe and his Deputy, the Presidents of the National House of Chiefs; Togbe Afede XIV, and the Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa is part of the consultative processes targeted at engaging key stakeholders in the creation of the proposed “Volta North”.

The sector Minister Hon Dan Botwe believed government’s partnership with the German Governance Think Tank, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in the creation of the new regions would bring governance closer to the doorsteps of the people to stimulate good governance and development.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana