The overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga has lauded government’s decision to split the Northern Region into two.

He however suggested that Nalerigu should be the regional capital of the yet to be created new region.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in the run-up to the 2016 elections subscribed to calls for the creation of a new region out of the Northern Region considered as the largest in terms of land mass.

He reiterated the agenda when a delegation of chiefs from Mamprugu and Dagbon visited him in Accra to congratulate him on his victory.

Addressing the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia at his palace in Nalerigu as part of the Veep’s four days thank you tour of the Northern Region, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga said Nalerigu deserved to be capital of the new region in the offing.

He therefore admonished government to put the the needed infrastructure in place especially fixing the Nalerigu Township deplorable road network and other parts of Mamprugu land.

He added that the Nalerigu Nurses and Midwives College deserved upgrading to create enough space for the intake of students.

He also appealed to government to build a modern health facility in Nalerigu to augment the services of the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre.

The Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga tasked his people to consider girl child education as a major priority.

He urged his subjects to remain law abiding and thanked law enforcement agencies there for their rapid response to early warning signals.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the electorate of Mamprugu land for their overwhelming support at the 2016 polls.

He promised farmers of fertilizer subsidy to boost the reintroduced planting for food and jobs program.

The Veep assured the Nayiri that his request for road infrastructure and other development projects in Mamprugu land will be fulfilled within President Nana Addo’s first tenure of office.

According to him, government is committed to take advantage of the large deposit of lime stone in Mamprugu land and create a cement manufacturing factory there.

This in his estimation could create enough jobs for the youth.

He stressed the need for continual peace and unity in Mamprugu land where there are diverse ethnic groups.

He later addressed students of the Nalerigu Health Assistants Training School where he reaffirmed government’s pledge to start paying their allowances by September 2017.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana