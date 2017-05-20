The ladies like him. They crush on him for his soothing voice and songs and he also likes them – but he likes actress Yvonne Okoro the most, Citi Showbiz has learnt.

Music producer and singer, Glastorm Akwaboah has disclosed to KMJ on Hitz FM that the Ghanaian female celebrity he admires and crushes is Yvonne Okoro.

Yvonne Okoro is one of the best actresses in Ghana who is admired by many, not only for her acting abilities but also for her beauteous physique.

In the interview, Akwaboah also talked about his relationship with Sarkodie and the SarkCess Music label which handles him at present.

When asked what specifically SarkCess Music does for him as a record label, he said they provide him with financial support.

“My management, Scent 1 Media, plans everything from recording to the shooting of videos and when we are done, we take it to SarkCess. SakCess does the executive part of the work. They provide the money,” he said.

When asked if being on SarkCess has not shrouded him considering the fact that Sarkodie is also on the same record label, he said the two don’t do the same thing hence, sees no competition.

“There is no competition. I am a singer and he is a rapper so I don’t see where a competition comes in. It is rather a good collaboration because there is something unique about me as a singer and he is also a unique rapper,” he added.

Akwaboah who wrote about 90% of the songs on Sarkodie’s ‘Mary’ album, has released another soothing song titled ‘Naadu.’

The celebrated songwriter launched his career as a singer in 2013 when he released ‘I Do Love You.’ Before that, he had written songs for artistes like SP Kofi Sarpong and Becca and has been behind the scene producing songs for other musicians.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana