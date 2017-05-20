Citi FM’s Family Breakfast Table on family finance is currently underway at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

The event is part of series of family programs put together by Citi FM in the month of May dedicated to strengthening marriages and family bonds.

Earlier this month, the leading English speaking station hosted an event for first-time parents. It will also host a Men’s only event on 27th May 2017.

Speakers for the family finance event include Paul Kofi Mante, Charles Mensah, Letitia Ohene – Effah.

The topics being discussed at include; Resolving financial conflicts, 5 financial habits every parent must nurture and Home management & Budgeting.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos by Sandister Tei