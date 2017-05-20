Many suburbs in Accra were submerged by floodwaters after a Saturday afternoon downpour.

The rains that lasted about less than an hour rendered some roads impassable.

Accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and lightening the rain caused many motorists to park their cars and move to safety.

The meteorological service had served notice that heavy rains are expected from now until the end of the rainy season in August.

Last month, the aftermath of a downpour in Accra left pools of water on some major roads including the Abeka Junction section of the Achimota-Accra road, Mallam Junction, as well as the Okponglo section of the Madina-37 highway.

Filth also engulfed some parts of the capital after the downpour.

The flood raises questions about governments; past and present’s competence to address the problem which has become a perennial one.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana