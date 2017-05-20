At least 17,000 public sector workers are yet to receive their April 2017 salaries for non-biometric SSNIT registration.

A statement from the Finance Ministry and copied to Citi Business News said about 9,300 out of the over 26,000 affected workers have been paid after successful validation.

According to the Finance Ministry, the payments amounted to 11.3 million cedis.

3,000 of the remaining workers are expected to receive their April salaries by the end of May following the validation by the Finance Ministry.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in April, ordered the suspension of April salaries to about 26,500 public sector workers.

The directive followed the failure by the workers to register onto the biometric system of SSNIT.

Meanwhile, workers who have registered with SSNIT but have not gone through SSNIT biometric registration are expected to visit any of the offices of SSNIT to be registered.

Also, staff who have gone through SSNIT biometric registration but were not paid in the initial payments on the 11th of May are expected to visit SSNIT for proof of registration and further validation.

In addition, staff who have not registered with SSNIT are expected to do so for subsequent validation and payments.

A timeline outlined by the Finance Ministry indicate that the affected workers commence the process on Monday, May 22nd, 2017.

Also, complete validation and payments by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department is expected to be completed by June 15th, 2017.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana