Uber today revealed its new app: Freight, a spin-off of the popular ride-sharing service aimed at long-haul truckers.

If the promotional video is anything to go by, Uber Freight works similarly to Uber. Drivers pick an available load through the app, sorted by payment, destination, or deadline. Within seconds, the app confirms the booking. According to the company’s announcement:

We take the guesswork out of finding and booking freight, which is often the most stressful part of a driver’s day. What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button.

Uber promises to pay drivers within 7 days. Unlike the ridesharing app, Uber Freight won’t charge its drivers a commission, which has been a major point of contention with the company’s business model.

This is not Uber’s sole freight hauling project, as the company is also working with Otto on self-driving trucks.

Uber Freight is available for iOS and Android, but it won’t be available to everyone. Uber is vetting drivers before they join the platform, presumably to check they have the right insurance, license, and equipment.

Source: Thenextweb