KESHE Foundation Ghana, a worldwide non-profit organization in Spaceship Technology is partnering BONADES Limited, a Ghanaian-owned Construction Engineering Management (CEM) company for the development and construction of the first-of-its-kind Spaceship Research Centre in Ghana.

This was agreed upon at a preliminary meeting at the Mövenpick (Ambassador) Hotel earlier in May, 2017.

This agreement is made after completion of the feasibility studies and preliminary architectural and engineering designs, and presentation to both the Client and foreign Investors.

The KESHE Spaceship Research Centre construction will start this summer at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission enclave located at Haatso, Accra.

The duration of the project is to be completed in a maximum of six months’ time.

About KESHE Foundation International

KESHE Foundation International is a worldwide non-profit organization registered in the Netherlands, and has many factories across the world.

It holds all the intellectual property of Mehran Tavakoli Keshe relating to his Technology.

Over the years, the organization’s target is to develop and apply new plasma solution to the world’s major problems, including Global warming/ CO2 problem, Energy shortage, Water problems and Food problems.

For Ghana, our main problems are in the sectors of Health, Agriculture and Energy.

KESHE Foundation International intends to invest a total of 21 million US-Dollars in this project.

The project will consist of an Administration block, Healthcare facility (Clinic), Factory, Research Centre and the first African Flight launch pad.

The Clinic is to be accessible to the general public.

With the building and opening of this new centre within the next 12 months, in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s one-district-one-factory agenda, this Foundation seeks to bring new cutting-edge technologies to Ghana, thereby making Ghana one of the leading nations in the world of Science and Spaceship while providing decent sustainable job opportunities to both ordinary citizens and high-earned skilled world-class Technologists and Scientists.

GAEC collaborates to form Keshe Foundation Ghana

In October 2016, following the conference organized by the Kesh Foundation International, in collaboration with Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and subsequent meetings, led to formation of Keshe Foundation Ghana, a Ghanaian registered company jointly owned by the two organizations. The Director of Keshe Foundation Ghana, Mr MT.

Keshe, said the collaboration between his Foundation and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission meant a lot to the health needs of Ghanaians.

During the conference, the Director General of the GAEC, Professor Benjamin J.B. Nyarko, said Science and Technology have become the principal agents of social and economic change, and as such, more support is needed to enable positive impact on society.

The main objective of the Foundation is to share the benefits of all aspects of its technologies in different areas related to mankind’s welfare and world education.

Credit: KESHE Foundation Ghana