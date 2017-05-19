The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ampah-Bennin has declared the Region as no-go area criminals.

In a strongly worded statement to criminals in the Region, he said the Regional Police Command has mapped out strategies to flash out armed robbers, drug peddlers and other groups who perpetuate all forms of crimes.

DCOP Ampah-Bennin made the statement after a swoop conducted by the police on Tuesday at Ntsin, a suburb of Cape Coast.

Nine suspects were arrested after the swoop at the area which is considered the region’s crime hub.

Some of the criminals who escaped arrest were seen to have jumped into the sea and swam to safety to evade the police.

The nine include Ekow Bentsil, 18, Kweku Frimpong, 40, Kojo Mbiri, 18 and Saeed Sam, 25.

The others are Beliy Thomas, 18, Agbovie Mensah, 22, Emmanuel Amoah, 21, Ekow Ewusie, 21 and Mustapha Mohammed, 53.

The police also retrieved various items at the base of the suspects.

They include 123 pieces of wrapped substance and some quantity of seeds suspected to be narcotics. Knives, several pairs of scissors, a hammer, a crowbar and a taxi cab with registration number GT 5383-12 were also retrieved from their hideout.

According to the police, the criminals were also involved in a goat stealing syndicate.

Ntsin, for some years now, has been a described as a no-go area for the police in Cape Coast.

However, recounting the successful swoop, DCOP Ampah-Bennin who was named the Regional commander in February 2017 declared that the perception no more stands in the Central Regional capital.

“Before I came here, the report I received was that Ntsin was a no-go area and that I shouldn’t try. But I, Rev Ampah-Bennin, have entered Ntsin and I have captured eight strong criminals, and I will enter there again. I will disorganize them and destabilize their hideouts. I will make sure that I flash them out of Cape Coast”, he emphasized.

On plans to crash criminal activities in the entire Region, the Regional Commander told journalists “we have received intelligence about other places, not only in Cape Coast here but throughout the Region.”

“We have categorized them and very soon, we’ll attack in full force. The mother of all swoops is going to take place in Cape Coast. We are drawing men from Kasoa, Swedru, Mankessim, Elmina and the Cape Coast township”.

He added, “With a total strength of about 250 men, we will target about seven outlets we have gathered. We will attack them simultaneously” across the Region.

On his part, the Deputy Regional Commander, ACP Adu-Twum Bediako, made a passionate appeal to both citizens and the media to collaborate with the police to fight crime by providing the police with vital information that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana