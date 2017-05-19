The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has reassured the chiefs and people of Dagbon traditional area that Ghana will work again under the watch of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said government remained committed to sustain the nation’s macro economic stability.

According to him, government will adopt modern agriculture practices to boost the reintroduced planting for food and jobs program.

The Vice President who is on a four-day tour of the Northern was speaking at the Gulkpegu-Naa’s palace in Tamale.

He said jobs creation remained government’s major priority and that could be feasible in an atmosphere of peace and unity particularly in Dagbon.

He called on the chiefs and people of Dagbon to pray for Nana Addo’s government to succeed in implementing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 campaign promises.

“One legacy project Nana Akufo Addo wants to leave at the end of his tenure of office is the construction of a railway line from Accra to Paga.”

It will increase accessibility of goods and services across the length and breadth of Ghana and we are hoping to accomplish this project.”

“Nana Akufo Addo’s agenda is a transformational agenda, an ambitious agenda that we should all support,” he stressed.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the electorate for given the NPP political power to assuage their plight.

Gulkpe-Naa Alhassan Abdulai reassured government of his commitment to help sustain Dagbon peace and unity.

He thanked government for unveiling its plan to make the Tamale Airport the hub of Pilgrims annual travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Gulkpegu-Naa Alhaji Alhassan said he was optimistic of Nana Addo’s capacity to transform Ghana and assured government of his unflinching support.

He commended the President for appointing Salifu Saeed as the Northern Regional Minister and Iddrisu Musah Superior as the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The Tamale chief, Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan decried the postponement of reopening of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north due to government’s failure to defray the three terms accumulated feeding grants arrears.

He thereby admonished government to immediately reimburse the school authorities.

He commended the Tamale Chief Executive, Iddrisu Musah Superior for decongesting the Tamale Business capital city.

Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan tasked government to complete all ongoing satellite market projects within the Tamale Metropolitan Area for businesses to triumph.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia also paid courtesy calls on the Sagnarigu Naa and the Buglana at their palaces.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana