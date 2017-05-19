The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Robert Cudjoe has advised embattled Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr. Thomas Anaba to vacate his post as directed in a letter from the ministry.

According to him, Dr. Anaba cannot continue to hold out himself as the head of the facility since he would not be accorded with that respect.

Tension is brewing at the Hospital following the refusal of Dr. Thomas Anaba to leave his office in spite of a letter from the Ministry of Health that he leaves the facility.

According to Dr. Anaba, the Ministry has failed to provide reasons for the decision to relief him of his post, noting that it was acting on bad faith.

But according to the Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, Mr. Cudjoe, Dr. Anaba must accept the decision and “go on with life.”

“I don’t think he will continue to be that adamant. Even Yahya Jammeh refused to go and he was made to leave the scene so I don’t think he can continue to be at the Hospital as head while a letter is saying he has been transferred. It wouldn’t even auger well for him psychologically. He let bygone by bygone and just go on with life,” he said.

While struggling to provide a justification of the Ministry’s decision, Mr. Cudjoe said it was “normal” for Dr. Anaba to be moved from the health facility since he was a public servant.

Mr. Cudjoe told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, that Dr. Anaba was being transferred to back to the University for Development Studies hospital, where he formerly worked.

Some reports said Mr. Anaba was being transferred because he allegedly campaigned for a candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) but Dr. Anaba has refuted the claims saying it may be a case of mistaken identity since he did not ever campaign for any political party ahead of the December 2016 elections.

He accused the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu of abusing power, adding that the Ministry had not event communicated any proper transition process.

Dr. Thomas Anaba was appointed as medical director of the Ridge Hospital on February 1, 2016, by the former government and his appointed letter stated that his tenure ends in 2020.

Some staff of the hospital protested Mr. Anaba’s appointment asking that his deputy, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh be appointed the head instead.

Meanwhile, Citi News has gathered that the Minister of Health has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Srogenyoh to take charge of the hospital as its acting Medical Director.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana