Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of EDEL Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie has been invited to speak at the G20 Summit in Berlin and the Oxford Africa Summit at Oxford University, UK.

Ethel will be speaking on Technology and Emerging Markets.

Named as one of the Top 5 Women impacting IT in Africa, Ethel Cofie is CEO and Founder of EDEL Technology Consulting , an IT Consulting Company who was recently named IT Consulting Firm of the year by the Telecoms and IT Industry in Ghana.

She is also Founder of Women in Tech Africa , Africa’s largest women in tech group with members in over 30 Africa countries and in the diaspora and growing.

G20 summit

This year’s G20 summit is on the theme, “G20 Africa Partnership – Investing in a Common Future.”

It is being hosted by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany.

It is slated for the 12 to 13th June 2017.

The conference will give opportunities to strengthen high-level dialogues between G20 and African decision-makers, to identify common areas of interests and further needs for action with regard to sustainable economic growth, stability and investment opportunities in Africa.

At the core of the conference will be efforts to improve the framework conditions for private investment in African countries including through the G20 initiative “Compact with Africa”.

The Oxford Africa Summit

The 2017 Oxford Africa Conference questions the lens through which the continent has been viewed by providing a platform to redefine Africa’s geopolitical, economic and cultural identity in the 21st century.

High profile speakers from the political arena, experts with cutting edge approaches to development, and talented African artists will come together for a conference that will truly reframe and redefine leadership, entrepreneurship and overall success, on African terms.

With diversity, a wealth of experience and the determination to shape its own future, Africa is breaking the frame.

The Oxford Africa Conference takes place from May 19th-20th 2017.

Ethel Cofie will be speaking alongside others like Fred Swanker (Founder of the Africa Leadership Academy), Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki and many other renowned speakers.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana