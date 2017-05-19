A 41-year-old caterer, who is accused of having anal sex with his 15-year-old nephew for the past two years at Adabraka, has been remanded in Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kenneth Nana Akwasi Amoako Attah charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

He is to reappear on May 30.

Declining bail, the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku held that the victim and the accused reside in the same house.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant a retired laboratory technician and a grandparent of the victim reside at Dansoman in Accra.

The victim resides with his mother, and the accused is an uncle to the victim.

According to the prosecution, the victim has been running errands for the accused and he has been luring the victim into his room and on several occasions had anal sex with the victim in a sofa in his living room and also on the accused’s bed in his bedroom since 2015 until April this year.

After every act, the prosecution said the accused person threatened the victim not inform anyone else he would kill him.

Inspector Atimbire said the victim kept the ordeal to himself until he went to spend Easter Holidays with his grandparents.

The prosecution said the victim started behaving strangely and was taken to a church in Adabraka for prayers and it was there that he revealed his ordeal at a church service.

According to the prosecution, the pastor of the church advised the complainant to send the child to the hospital.

After seeking medical care at the Korle-Bu Polyclinic, the medical officer recommended that the matter be reported to the Police and she did.

A complaint was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) and accused was arrested.

–

Source: GNA