The Achimota Mile 7 Police have declared 25-year-old Patrick Kwaku wanted for stealing GHs 30,000.

The suspect, who was sent by his employer, a trader at Ofankor Timber Market, to deposit the amount into his bank account, bolted with it and has since gone missing.

The Amasaman District Magistrate court has since issued a warrant for his arrest.

Patrick, 5 feet 2 inches tall, is dark in complexion and stoutly built.

He has medium eyes and small ears.

The suspect was last seen in an ash T-shirt over a white pair of trousers at Timber Market on May 11, 2017,

He is suspected to be hiding in either Koforidua, Kumasi, Cape Coast or Accra.

A statement signed by Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Supt. Cephas Arthur urged anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the Achimota Mile 7 Police or the nearest Police station for a “handsome reward”.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana