Managers of Zoompak, a subsidiary company of waste management giant, Zoomlion has opened a new waste transfer station at Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

The company undertook the project with support from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and in with collaboration with the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA).

This brings to two, the number of such stations opened by the company in the region.

The facility which was inaugurated on Thursday is supposed to receive solid waste from refuse operators for onward distribution to treatment plants within the country.

This comes on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa after his tenure of office.

Speaking to Citi News after the opening of the station, President of ESPA, Joseph Siaw Agyepong said Accra is inching closer to becoming a clean city with the introduction of such waste transfer stations.

“The Achimota Transfer Station has come at the right time to help our members to improve on their collection of municipal solid waste…It will ensure speedy collection and haulage of waste from the city, and begin the cleanest city agenda as envisioned by our government. We wish to assure the government of our continued resolve to support its efforts in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. We believe that the vision is achievable and more facilities such as the Achimota Transfer Station would be needed in strategic locations to drive its fulfillment,” he added.

Mr. Siaw further explained that the Achimota waste transfer station has a capacity of absorbing about 200,000 tonnes of waste every day “which means that over 100 waste trucks of different sizes can dump for the facility daily.”

He said the facility which will receive waste from Achimota and its environs will “complement the 1,300 tonnes capacity the Teshie waste transfer station receives.”

Access to landfill site is a major problem confronting waste collectors within the Greater Accra Region which produces about 3000 tonnes of waste every day.

By: Michael Tsatsu Axolu/citifmonline.com/Ghana