Puma Energy, the global integrated midstream and downstream energy company, has contributed to the fight against infant and maternal mortality at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by donating generously to the “Save A Child, Save A Mother” campaign.

The campaign been spearheaded by Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana – sought to raise an initial amount of GHS10 million in order to construct a brand new maternity care centre amply furnished with ultra-modern equipment.

This will in turn reduce the otherwise avoidable deaths of countless women and children at childbirth.

Puma Energy contributed GHS100,000 to this cause.

Donating the cheque, Mr. Myles Bouvier-Baird, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana stated that Puma Energy’s donation was a reflection of the energy company’s concern for the wellbeing of society, particularly those in disadvantaged groups.

“We are proud to contribute to such a noble cause. At Puma Energy, we are here to fuel journeys – and in this case it is a journey towards healthy deliveries and a chance to live.

We know that these funds are going to be put to the best use,” he said.

For her part, Mrs Akufo-Addo was full of praise and gratitude to Puma Energy.

“We are sincerely grateful to Puma Energy for its contribution towards helping the Rebecca Foundation to construct a brand new maternity facility and purchase new maternity equipment for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Through such donations, we can improve our healthcare delivery system and save lives,” said Mrs Akufo-Addo.

Puma Energy is an oil marketing company in the business of providing high quality fuel at competitive prices.

Having recently launched a road safety educational campaign for primary school children along high-risk roads in Accra, Puma Energy is passionate about fueling causes in health and safety.

Source: Puma Energy