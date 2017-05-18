The newly built state of the art health facility at Ridge in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, was on Wednesday opened to the public.

The hospital was built by the Mahama administration with a $250 million credit facility from the US Exim bank and HSBC Bank.

The original Ridge Hospital was a 191-bed facility, built in 1929, to provide healthcare for British nationals during the colonial era.

Former President John Mahama inaugurated the first phase of the project in November 2016,

