The former Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency and deputy Majority Leader, Alfred Agbesi says he has taken 2017 to go on a temporary leave from politics.

He said since he started active politics in 1984, he has never been on leave and it was appropriate to take this year off as his leave since he is no longer in active politics.

“Since 1984, I have never been on leave, so when I’m no more there I have decided to take 2017 as a period to go on leave to rest and bounce back in 2018.”

Mr Alfred Agbesi overwhelmingly lost the 2015 NDC national constituency primaries to a 35-year-old procurement officer, Ernest Henry Norgbey.

Before his exit from Parliament he was the Deputy Majority Leader who has served the Ashaiman constituency as the Member of Parliament for three terms.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana