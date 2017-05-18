The Medical Director of Ridge Hospital, Dr . Thomas Anaba has served notice he will not vacate his position despite clear orders from the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Last Monday, a supposed letter addressed to Dr. Anaba directed to him to hand over to the Public Services Commission three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given, the letter said the directive was from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

But Dr. Anaba on Eyewitness News insisted it will be impossible to hand over until the necessary arrangements are put in place for his predecessor to assume his role.

“As you know, as a manager, it is impossible to hand over a facility of that nature immediately …I think the Minister should know that it is impossible …. If I get to leave that place and go, I will be blamed for anything that happens so I need to get the records straight and then do a proper handing over.”

My transfer was in bad faith

Dr. Anaba further stated that his transfer was done in bad faith.

“It was not done in good faith because if you want someone to leave his job, there must be a reason. The terms of engagement explains what should happen for me to be disengaged , transferred or relieved but all these were not met.”

“I have a contract and the contract is four years with possible renewal and I have made up my mind psychologically with my family that we are staying in Accra for at least four years…I have concentrated all my efforts in Accra so how do you come and stop all that without giving prior notice? I think it is unfair,” he added.

According to him, the Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu cannot transfer him as it is the Ghana Health Service that appointed him.

Minister acting on orders of contractors

He also alleged that the Minister acting on the instructions of the contractors working at the hospital, hence the failure to provide cause for the transfer.

“How can a construction company advise a Minister on who to manage a hospital. Is it because I put pressure on them to procure all that they needed for the contract?If it is so I will be happy to leave.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

