Government has promised to allocate three million Dollars for the Yendi water expansion project.

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia made this known at the Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani’s palace in Yendi.



He said government was much concerned about the Yendi perennial water crisis, hence the move to solve it.

He commended the Yendi constituency Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani for his constant reminder on the Yendi water situation.

The Vice President reiterated government’s determination to fulfill the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 campaign promises.

According to him, government will continue to subsidize fertilizer and other farm implements to promote agribusiness.

He unveiled government’s plan to upgrade the Dagbon State Technical Institute into a model school.

The Vice President also visited the Abudu Regent, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai’s palace.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia stressed the need for peaceful co-existence especially in the Northern Region to attract investors.

He urged the chiefs and people of Dagbon to cooperate with government to permanently resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.



The Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya-Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani charged government to quicken its space on the water expansion project.

According to him, successive governments in the past made similar unfulfilled promises.

He also appealed to government to procure enough farm machinery and subsidized input for smallholder farmers.

The Dagbon Regent raised alarm over armyworms invasion of farmlands in the Yendi Municipality.

He said immediate steps must be adopted to prevent its widespread to curtail food insecurity.

He entreated government to readily buy smallholder farmers produce to enable them maximize profit.

He commended security operatives in the Yendi Municipality for sustaining the peace there.

The Abudus Regent, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai thanked government for taken steps to solve the myriad problems affecting residents of the Yendi Municipality.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana