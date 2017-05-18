An Accra High Court has adjourned a bail application by the Chinese woman believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining, Aisha Huang.

According to the court presided over by Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, it had noticed some inconsistencies in the statement in opposition by the state and directed the lawyers correct them and return on May 23, when the substantive matter would be heard.

Aisha Huang, believed to be deeply engaged in illegal mining in Ghana, was arrested earlier in May by the Ghana Immigration Service over her alleged involvement in illegal mining in an area belonging to the Volta Resources Company Limited.

She was remanded in prison custody alongside four other Chinese nationals.

Sex and blackmail

Further details later emerged, suggesting Ms. Huang’s notoriety in undertaking illegal small-scale mining in the country with some calling her a kingpin in the Ashanti Region.

It is reported that she is very influential and wields a lot of power due to the backing she receives from some high-profile state officers, including top security personnel.

It is alleged that she had granted sexual favours to some of the top officials and continues to enjoy their support due to threats of blackmail if they attempt to expose her.

Lands ministry won’t hold back

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu indicated his outfit’s resolve to decisively apply the country’s laws against Huang, despite the blackmail threats.

Though some fear her alleged sexual encounters with some state officials could shield her from prosecution, Mr. Amewu does not believe it will influence the application of the country’s laws against her for her involvement in illegal mining.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana