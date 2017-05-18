The case involving the 13 members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group Delta Force has been adjourned to June 15, 2017.

The prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko asked the court for the adjournment because he said the docket was still with the Attorney General.

“When they are done with the docket, we will come to court,” he told media.

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process.

They subsequently escaped from a Kumasi Circuit Court’s custody after some of their members sparked confusion when they were arraigned and charged with conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

The 13 suspects have already been fined GHc 2,400 each and have been made to sign a bond of good behaviour for escaping lawful custody.

Meanwhile, the fellow group members who aided their escape from court custody had the case against them controversially dropped.

Initial reports indicated that Attorney General directed that the case be dropped with, ACP Okyere Darko saying, Gloria Akuffo, had instructed the police to stop pursuing the matter because they had insufficient evidence against the accused persons.

But the government denied that it sanctioned a decision to drop the charges.

The Ministry of Information in a statement copied to citifmonline.com said that the Principal State Attorney in the case did not consult the Attorney General before dropping the charges against the accused.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana