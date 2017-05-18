Workers of the China Harbour Engineering Company are demonstrating at the forecourt of the harbour expansion project site at Tema Community Three.

The about-500 workers are demanding better conditions of service.

They are also calling for the abrogation of the recruitment contract between the company and L’aine services, because of what they say are huge deductions on their salaries.

“They are cheating us a lot,” one of the workers said, adding he has not received any risk allowance for the work he does wich carries some risk to his life.

“I have been working for six months, getting to seven months, and up till now, I have not seen anything reflecting in my salary… we leave here very late but we don’t see any good from our work. That is why we are demonstrating.”

Another of the workers said they were promised GHc 850 as salaries but “when the month ended, they didn’t give us the actual money that they promised to give us. They came and gave us GHc 500. Some even got GHC 350. We asked them for pay slips but they could not provide pay slips for us.”

This particular worker has been working for three months and in that period, he has not received a pay slip as their payment does not go through any bank.

“They just come and give the money to us,” he said.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana