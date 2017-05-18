Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will today [Thursday] begin a four-day working visit to the Northern Region.

This will mark his maiden tour after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 general elections.

He is expected to pay courtesy calls on the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Yakubu Abdulai Andani and the Abudus Regent, Boling-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu at their palaces in Yendi.

He will later pay a courtesy call on the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I at his palace in Damongo.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will on the second day pay courtesy calls on the Gulkpegu-Naa, the Tamale chief (Dakpema), Buglana, Sagnarigu-Naa and the Tamale Zongo chief.

He will advance to the Tamale central Mosque for the Friday (Jumma) prayer and by extension visit Masjid Bayan and Ambariya Sunni Mosque.

The Vice President will on the third day pay a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu.

He is expected to climax the tour on Sunday May 21 meeting with some elders in Walewale, his hometown.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana